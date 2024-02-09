Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.3 %

LULU opened at $472.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

