KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 179.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $618.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.74 and its 200-day moving average is $521.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

