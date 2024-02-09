U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,689 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

