VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $29.67 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

