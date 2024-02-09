HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $48,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $92.65 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

