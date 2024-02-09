HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 84,347 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,347 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $53,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

