iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 939,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 147,905 shares.The stock last traded at $59.92 and had previously closed at $59.77.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,858 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after purchasing an additional 298,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.