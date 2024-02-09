iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPACGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 939,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 147,905 shares.The stock last traded at $59.92 and had previously closed at $59.77.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,858 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after purchasing an additional 298,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.