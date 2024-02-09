West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $410.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.52 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

