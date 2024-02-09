Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 121.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of TDVG opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

