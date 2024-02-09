Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590- EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.97. 11,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.41. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

