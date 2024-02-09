Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Envista by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

