Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 170,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

