Wade G W & Inc. Has $925,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.75.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

