Choreo LLC Buys 363 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.1% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

