Choreo LLC Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $223.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $224.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

