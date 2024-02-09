CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

