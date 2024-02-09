Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $401.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 72.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

