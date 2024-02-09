Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,120 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 125,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.39 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

