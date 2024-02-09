Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BYD opened at $68.80 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

