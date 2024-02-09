NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.52

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 8703422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.