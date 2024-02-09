Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

