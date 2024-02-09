Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Rapid7 stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

