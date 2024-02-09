CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CME Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

