CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

