Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

