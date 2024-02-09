Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,504 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

