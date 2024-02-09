Huntington National Bank Has $2.23 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after acquiring an additional 605,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.