Huntington National Bank Acquires 593 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,231. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.