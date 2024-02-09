Huntington National Bank Sells 54,685 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $15.35 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

