Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of UL stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
