Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

