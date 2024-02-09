Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 898 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.88 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.04.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

