Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $273.21 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

