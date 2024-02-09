Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,350 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $244.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

