Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143,929 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.