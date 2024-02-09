Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 727 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.