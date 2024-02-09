Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

