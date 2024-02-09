Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.