Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.