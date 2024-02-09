Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Shares of SNN opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
