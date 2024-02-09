Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $570.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $573.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

