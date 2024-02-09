Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.42. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

View Our Latest Report on WTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.