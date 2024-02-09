Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

