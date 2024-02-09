Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 650 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ ON opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

