Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,053 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $84,700,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 140,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.9 %

EHC opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.