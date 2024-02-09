Barclays Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Equal Weight

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CX

CEMEX Trading Down 8.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 151.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,528,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 3,935,818 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.