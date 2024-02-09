Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 233 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $436.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

