Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 12.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

NYSE:ECL opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

