State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $45,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

