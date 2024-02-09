Huntington National Bank Sells 3,660 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

