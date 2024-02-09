State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,970 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $39,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

